Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec could be ruled out of this year's show, according to reports.

It's been claimed the pro dancer may have to sit out the upcoming series after suffering a knee injury.

Aljaz reportedly suffered a nasty twisted knee while performing alongside other Strictly professionals in West End stage show Here Come The Boys.

Doctors are said to have warned Aljaz he needs to take a break from performing to allow the injury time to heal.

"Aljaz was on stage when he twisted his knee and it left him in agony. He knew it was serious, so went to a doctor who said he had to pull out of the show at once," a source shared with The Sun newspaper.

They added: "He said if the knee didn’t recover, Aljaz might never walk normally again. Aljaz felt terrible about it but stepped aside and is now resting up as much as possible.

"The hope is he will make a full recovery. But until that happens, it’s fair to say his dance future is in jeopardy."

The news comes after Aljaz's wife and fellow professional dancer Janette Manrara quit Strictly to takeover as host of It Takes Two.

Janette will front the BBC Two spin-off series alongside Rylan Clark-Neal after Zoe Ball stepped down after ten years.

"It’s a dream come true to become part of the It Takes Two team!" Janette said. “Although it’s impossible to fill in the shoes of a legend like Zoe Ball, I hope to make her and all of the Strictly fans proud.”

She added: "I will miss dancing on that iconic dance floor weekly, but forever grateful to continue being a part of the Strictly Come Dancing family!”

With Janette leaving the show's professional line up, the BBC has said it will be announcing new pro dancers for 2021 soon.

Together with Janette and Aljaž, the show's current pro dancers are Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe.

They're joined by Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in the autumn.

The series typically launches in September before the live shows begin a month later in October.