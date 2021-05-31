Rita Ora set to return to The Masked Singer for its third series

Rita Ora is set to return to The Masked Singer for its third series, it's been reported.

Rita has appeared on the first two series of The Masked Singer panel but isn't taking part in the current The Masked Dancer spin-off.

Instead, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse has joined the show alongside Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Joel Dommett who all reprise their roles from The Masked Singer.

However the show's producers say Rita will be back for The Masked Singer's return.

They told the Daily Star newspaper: "The key thing ­everyone just needs to understand is Rita was not available for The Masked Dancer ­because she was filming in Australia and the thing she does on The Masked Singer is be the voice expert.

"She is the one everyone turns to and says, 'Do you know who this is?' and 'Can you tell who that voice is?'"

The hit singing competition sees celebrities fight to put on the best musical performance all while their real identities are kept secret behind spectacular masks.

The latest series saw contestants Swan, Sausage, Seahorse, Harlequin, Robin, Grandfather Clock, Bush Baby, Badger, Blob, Dragon, Alien and Viking taking part.

They were unmasked as celebs including Ne-Yo (Badger), Aston Merrygold (Robin) and Gabrielle (Harlequin) with Joss Stone (Sausage) winning the competition.

Meanwhile new spin-off The Masked Dancer is airing nightly all this week on ITV.

Host Joel added: "The Masked Dancer is the brother, sister, mother, auntie and uncle show of Masked Singer.

"It's joyous, it’s silly, it’s fun and it’s taken the format to another level. It’s extended the fun of The Masked Singer and it’s just as bizarre, if not even more bizarre.

"I think because you haven’t got the foundation of the voices to hear singing you’re really focused on the clues and the visual and body shapes. It’s really fun"

Celebs unmasked so far have included Diversity star Jordan Banjo and popstar Louise Redknapp.

You can catch up with both series via the ITV Hub here.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV