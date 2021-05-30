The Masked Dancer recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 2

Here's a full recap of the latest instalment of The Masked Dancer 2021 UK - who was behind the mask tonight?.

The new series of The Masked Dancer currently airs on ITV each evening.

Across 7 evenings a brand new line up of twelve celebs will be taking to the stage all while concealing their identities with ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes.

A line up of celebrity sleuths - TV personality Davina McCall, TV personality Jonathan Ross, Strictly professional Oti Mabuse and comedian Mo Gilligan - will be trying to work out who is behind the mask each episode.

In tonight’s show (30 May) the second six Masked Dancers took to the stage – Squirrel vs Carwash, Flamingo vs Rubber Chicken and Frog vs Beagle - and at the end of the show the second celebrity’s identity was revealed.

Watch all the performances and latest reveal below...

Squirrel

Squirrel danced to Shake It Off by Taylor Swift.

Carwash

Carwash danced to Christina Aguilera & Missy Elliot's Car Wash.

Flamingo

Flamingo performed to Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya & Pink.

Rubber Chicken

Rubber Chicken danced to The Swinging Blue Jeans' Hippy Hippy Shake.

Frog

Frog performed to DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince's Boom! Shake The Room.

Beagle

Beagle danced to Will.i.am's Bang Bang.

Flamingo is revealed!

After all had performed and the show's studio audience voted for their favourites, it was Frog, Flamingo and Squirrel that found themselves in the bottom three. The panel then decided who to send home and who to keep with Flamingo being eliminated and unmasked as singer and media personality Louise Redknapp.

The second season of The Masked Dancer continues on ITV and ITV Hub nightly.