Joel Dommett has ruled out competing in Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian and TV host is currently fronting The Masked Dancer on ITV with Strictly professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

However don't expect him to be showcasing his own dance moves any time soon.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Joel said: "I definitely haven’t got the talent for Strictly!

"Hannah [Joel's wife] and I came back from the BRIT Awards the other night and I discovered I was dressed like a salsa dancer, so I was trying to salsa around the kitchen.

"I posted it on Instagram and Oti called and said, “Oh my God, I was howling! You’re so bad at dancing, it’s so funny!”

Speaking about Oti joining the show, which is a spin-off from The Masked Singer, Joel added: "It was really lovely. She’s brilliant and slipped right into it. It’s really nice, with the year we’ve all had, that we just really enjoy making this show and being a part of it."

Joining Joel and Oti on The Masked Dancer are Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross.

The dancing competition sees a line up of mystery celebrities dance-off to put on a standout dance performance as their real identities are hidden under outrageous masks and costumes.

The panel and viewers are home have to try and guess the identity of the celebs with the help of a series of cryptic clues.

Oti, who will be back on Strictly later this year as a pro dancer, said: "I thought I would be okay at it but I am so terrible at it. "Oh my gosh!

"It’s actually hurting me a little bit because I was like ‘Oh I’ve got this, I probably know them and they’ve all done some show that I work on’, but it’s hard, it’s really, really difficult. I am slowly becoming a baby Jonathan with my suggestions."

Joel added: "The Masked Dancer is the brother, sister, mother, auntie and uncle show of Masked Singer. It's joyous, it’s silly, it’s fun and it’s taken the format to another level. It’s extended the fun of The Masked Singer and it’s just as bizarre, if not even more bizarre.

"I think because you haven’t got the foundation of the voices to hear singing you’re really focused on the clues and the visual and body shapes. It’s really fun"

The Masked Dancer UK first series airs all week on ITV.

Mystery dancers taking part in the series are Squirrel, Flamingo, Viper, Scarecrow, Rubber Chicken, Llama, Knickerbocker Glory, Beagle, Carwash, Beetroot, Zip and Frog.

