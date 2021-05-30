Who is Frog on The Masked Dancer? Clues, theories and guesses so far

Who is Frog on The Masked Dancer? Here's a rundown of all the latest clues, theories and guesses.

The Masked Dancer UK's debut series is airing all week on ITV each evening.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebs try to put on the best dance performance while keeping their identities hidden behind captivating masks and costumes.

Panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and brand new dancing detective Oti Mabuse will join those at home in trying to guess who is behind the mask.

One of the masked dancers on the show this year is Frog - but who is behind the mask?

Who is Frog on The Masked Dancer?

In their first dance, Frog performed a routine to DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince's Boom! Shake The Room.

Frog made references to being American, Hollywood films, winning awards and Big Brother in their first clue package.

In a cryptic clue to the panel, Frog said: "I want from appearing in a red BLANK, to appearing against a red, blue and yellow BLANK."

Guesses from the panel and viewers have included Carol Vorderman and Michelle Visage.

Meanwhile one fan suggested on Twitter: "American woman. Has maybe been on Big Brother. I think she's an older woman. Maybe Michelle Visage. #MaskedSingerUK"

Another added: "I think this is Ashley Roberts"

For now Frog's mask remains on meaning their identity is still to be officially revealed.

The Masked Dancer UK 2021 continues nightly this week on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Other mystery contestants competing in the show this year are Scarecrow, Beagle, Rubber Chicken, Llama, Beetroot, Zip, Carwash, Knickerbocker Glory, Viper, Squirrel and Flamingo.

Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV