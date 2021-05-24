John Bishop, David Walliams and Holly Willoughby are to join The Masked Dancer as guest panellists.

A spin-off to The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer launches this Saturday night (29 May) on ITV.

It will see a line up of twelve mystery celebrities competing to put on the best dance performance all while keeping their identity hidden behind elaborate costumes.

A series of clues will help a celebrity panel and viewers at home try and guest who's behind the mask with one celebrity facing elimination at the end of each episode.

Joining the regular panel of Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan throughout the series will be three guest panellists - they are John Bishop, David Walliams and Holly Willoughby.

John Bishop said: "I went to The Masked Dancer recording not sure what it would be like, but it was the most fun I’ve had for a long time.

"The show is crazy – but in a good way - and seeing the video wall with all the viewers and families at home watching gives it an extra spice. It was a really fun evening and I thoroughly enjoyed it."

David Walliams added: "I had a blast being a guest judge on the show. It is so silly and fun that you can’t help but have the best time. Joel and the other judges made me feel so welcome. It is much harder than judging BGT though. This is more like having to be a detective!"

And Holly Willoughby commented: "How the Masked Dancers are able to pull off the moves they're doing in these costumes is mind blowing! I absolutely loved joining the panel as a special guest and getting to play detective. You’re all in for a real treat."

Hosted by Joel Dommett, The Masked Dancer starts on Saturday, 29 May at 7PM on ITV.

Joel said: "The Masked Dancer is the brother, sister, mother, auntie and uncle show of Masked Singer. It's joyous, it’s silly, it’s fun and it’s taken the format to another level. It’s extended the fun of The Masked Singer and it’s just as bizarre, if not even more bizarre."

He added: "I think you will be surprised. The names that are being revealed are so good. It’s been wonderful.

"There are a lot of people out there who would prefer to dance and not sing and this show is perfect for them."

The mystery acts taking part in the show are Viper, Beagle, Flamingo, Knickerbocker Glory, Zip, Rubber CHicken, Scarecrow, Beetroot, Squirrel, Llama, Carwash and Frog.

Unlike its singing based counterpart, the show will air nightly across the one week.

You'll be able to watch online and catch up via the ITV website.