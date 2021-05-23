Love Island is reportedly seeking out bisexual contestants for this year's cast.

After a year off due to the pandemic, Love Island is set to return to ITV2 this summer.

Advertisements

And rumour has it the show is going all out to cast the 'most inclusive line up' of singletons yet.

Bosses are said to be on the lookout for contestants with "more fluid sexuality" in the hope of finding "genuine same-sex relationships".

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “Love Island has always been inclusive – the only criteria is that you’re over 18 and looking for love.

“But this is the first year that finding contestants with more fluid sexuality has been part of the briefing.

“The casting team have been doing their best to tick that box as they whittle down the pool of contestants to the final numbers.”

The new series of Love Island is set to return to its usual Spanish villa in Majorca in June after travel restrictions were relaxed this week.

Advertisements

"They are pulling out all the stops to make sure it is the best series yet," added the source.

Applications to be on the show this summer are currently still open online here.

ITV ask: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who are searching for love!

"Our Islanders spend time in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders, who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

Love Island sees a cast of single people on the search for a perfect match.

Singles will do their utmost to couple up, flirt and date in the hope of not getting dumped out of the villa.

With every new episode will come new twists including bombshell contestants.

Weekly recouplings are sure to see plenty of drama when the truth behind the couples is out in the open - prepare for unexpected break ups, surprise recouplings and unexpected departures.

Advertisements

The show will conclude as a couple are crowned 2021 Love Island champions - sharing a cash prize.

Catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.