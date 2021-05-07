The Circle has been axed by Channel 4 after three series, the broadcaster has announced.

Following the end of the latest series last month, Channel 4 has announced it is dropping the series.

They explained in a statement: "The Circle has been a huge hit for young audiences and has grown successively over three seasons on Channel 4, consistently outperforming slot averages.

"We're incredibly proud to have worked with [producers] Studio Lambert North and Motion Content Group to invest in such an innovative show and to have given it a springboard for its international format success.

"In much the same way as when we originally commissioned The Circle, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas, and so we have decided not to commission the show for a fourth season.

"We’d like to thank Studio Lambert, Motion and all those involved for The Circle’s huge success over the last three series."

While The Circle won't be back on Channel 4 it may not be the end of the series in the UK.

Producers are said to be in talks with other broadcasters as well as Netflix, who currently stream the US version.

Studio Lambert chief executive Stephen Lambert said: "We are grateful to Channel 4 for all they did to help launch this innovative and entertaining format."

The Circle first launched in 2018.

The reality show sees a cast of contestants homed in individual apartments. They only ever communicate with each other via a unique social media platform called The Circle.

Hidden behind the screen and free to be whoever they want, the aim of the game is to selected the most popular contestant by their fellow players. They may play as themselves, decide to change certain things or even take on a new identity in order to trick their competitors.

The contestants voted the least popular in weekly ratings will be blocked and eliminated from the competition.

Hosted by Emma Willis, the first three series of The Circle are currently streaming on All 4.