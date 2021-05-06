Jamie Laing says he is stepping back from Made In Chelsea.

Jamie has been a regular on the E4 series for a decade now but says he will be taking some time out from the show.

Advertisements

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant share with the MailOnline: "It was an amazing experience and I loved it and I have a huge amount of respect for everyone that creates that show but for the moment I am stepping back from it.

"It's a classic statement but I am stepping back 100 per cent. I love that show but also I'm 32."

Jamie explained his decision, saying: "With a reality show you've got to really throw yourself into it and whatever I do I want to do it to my best ability and put my all into it and at the moment I can't do that and I have other things I need to do.

"I would just be on the side and truthfully I don't enjoy doing that, I want to be in the thick of things and I can't do that with Chelsea at the minute so for me there isn't a reason to do it."

Jamie said he didn't have any regrets about his time on the show, adding: "We were so lucky in so many ways."

Instead of reality telly, Jamie revealed he wanted to focus on his sweet business Candy Kittens.

The latest series of Made In Chelsea kicked off in March on E4.

The hit reality series focuses on the drama of SW3 socialites.

Advertisements

Episodes currently air on Monday nights at 9PM. You can watch past episodes online with All 4 Made In Chelsea page.

MiC originally started in 2011 and has since aired over 200 episodes. Together with the regular show there have been various specials set in LA, NYC, Ibiza and Croatia