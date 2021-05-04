Real Housewives of Cheshire is back for a new series in 2021 - when does it start and who's on the cast?

The hit reality show follows a group of women residing in one of the UK’s most affluent areas.

A brand new series is on its way to ITVBe soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Real Housewives of Cheshire start?

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire starts on TV on Monday, 10 May at 9PM on ITVBe.

The new episodes will see Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Tanya Bardsley, Lystra Adams, Lauren Simon, Seema MalthoraH and Hanna Miraftab all back on the cast.

They'll be joined by newbie Deborah Davies after Dawn Ward announced her exit last year.

Dawn said of departing: "Everyone who knows me knows I’m all about my family, so I’ve decided that after 12 seasons on the show I would like to concentrate on projects with them."

In the first episode of the new series, the Housewives emerge from lockdown just in time to celebrate the birth of Hanna & Martin’s new baby boy whilst Lauren starts to plan a party of her very own - but what could she be celebrating?

Rachel dives deeper in to her new relationship with Nick, both Seema & Lystra’s business empires go from strength to strength and Tanya’s quest to be Fit at 40 takes an unexpected turn.

Meanwhile Nicole’s attempts to explore her psychic ability leads her to a brand new Housewife who she predicts will have an impact on everyone’s future!

Watch The Real Housewives of Cheshire online

As well as watching on TV you'll be able to watch the new series online via the ITV Hub.

You can also catch up on past seasons of the show on ITV Hub here

