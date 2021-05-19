The Masked Dancer start date and first look revealed!

The first series of The Masked Dancer is on its way to the UK - here's a first look!

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, the series will see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and masks.

Just like its singing based counter part, a celebrity panel and viewers will be invited to try and guess their identities with the help of some cryptic clues.

The Masked Singer's Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall make up the panel, joined by Strictly star Oti Mabuse.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, The Masked Dancer will start on Saturday 29 May at 7PM on ITV and the ITV Hub. Episodes will continue to air nightly across the following week.

For now you can watch a first look trailer below!

The contestants on The Masked Dancer are Zip, Carwash, Beagle, Squirrel, Scarecrow, Frog, Beetroot, Viper, Rubber Chicken, Flamingo, Knickerbocker Glory and Llama.

ITV tease: "The new format will feature 12 celebrities stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves.

"Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are. From ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between, the mystery line up will be dancing onto screens this Spring."

Oti Mabuse said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Jonathan Ross added: "What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”

Mo Gilligan commented: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now - so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."

Davina McCall said: “I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?! I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk.

"They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting.”

Joel Dommett said: “Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times.”