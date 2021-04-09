Roman Kemp spills on secret Strictly Come Dancing audition

Roman Kemp has revealed he previously auditioned for Strictly Come Dancing.

The radio host and TV personality says he was once in the running for the BBC One series.

Advertisements

Appearing on the Jonathan Ross show this weekend, Roman Kemp reveals: “I would like to do it, they did ask me. I ended up going, it’s like an audition... if I’m totally honest, I had a great time, but it’s too much effort.

"It’s so hard. It’s so hard.”

Roman was on the show with his dad, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

Martin said of taking part on Strictly himself: "I think it’s one of the best shows on television, I absolutely love it. Would I do it? Maybe, but I’d only last one round. My knees are so bad. I’m sure I’d be out first round."

The pair were joined by Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, prompting Martin to remark: “Roman said he’d only do it if you were his partner [Oti].”

Roman laughed: "100%. I’d only do it if they were like, 'You can be with Oti.'"

Advertisements

Oti replied: "Shall we do it?"

Roman said: "Don’t get ahead of yourself Oti..."

Oti then spoke about her time on Strictly - including her two-time victory, most recently with Bill Bailey.

Oti said: "We were dancing against incredible people… to win that, I didn’t see that happening, I saw us going really far. You literally hear both of us going, ‘No way!’ and the producers saying, ‘Don’t swear!’ [when we won].”"

And asked who is the better dancer between herself and sister, judge Motsi, Oti admitted: "To be honest, we have another sister, middle sister, she was the better dancer. She was really good. She’s a mechanical engineer [now]. She designs windmills which create electricity through wind in South Africa."

Advertisements

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday, 10 April at 9:35PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

As well as Martin & Roman Kemp and Oti Mabuse, this week Jonathan is joined by Jimmy Carr, Daisy May Cooper and musical guest James Arthur