A new super influencer twist ends with a face to face blocking on The Circle 2021 tonight.

Fresh from last night's latest exit, there's a brand new set of ratings in this evening's episode.

Advertisements

And this time there's another new twist.

The players learn that the highest rated player will become the secret super influencer, who has the power to block one other player without being identified.

The Circle reveals to the top rated player that they are the secret super influencer, and that they must choose the player they wish to secretly block, while the other players learn that the super influencer is on their way to one of their apartments to block them face to face...

Ahead of the ratings, the suspicion around the newbies continues.

'The Circle Fam' aka Andy, Manrika, Syed (Hashu) and Felix (Natalya) continue to have suspicions that one or both of the two newbies could be recently blocked players Joey and Pippa.

Advertisements

The foursome continue their plan to pretend that they have fallen out, with Andy and Syed (Hashu) informing Alice (Shabaz) about the family feud.

But with The Circle Fam playing mischief, Tom (Joey and Pippa) trying to evade detection and Alice (Shabaz) trying to break through the alliances, somebody’s tactics backfire leading to a fiery showdown.

Meanwhile, The Circle sets the players a challenge to write a speech that will charm their fellow players into rewarding them a place into the final.

"You must write a persuasive speech that promotes yourself and explains why you should make the final," instructs The Circle.

Advertisements

"I'm here to try and get that money and if I can put that across in the nicest way possible that could help me in the vote tomorrow," says Manrika in her flat.

The Circle continues tonight at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4