The Circle spoilers: Manrika and 'Felix' get flirty on a date

Manrika and 'Felix' go on a date on The Circle 2021 tonight.

Manrika and Felix - who is really military policewoman Natalya - enjoy some time away from The Circle together.

In this evening's episode. The Circle lets the players choose two people to go to the hangout for a deluxe date with Felix (Natalya) and Manrika picked by the group.

In the hangout, the pair get flirty, with Felix (Natalya) suggesting they roleplay what their date might be like in the outside world.

And away from the other players, they also use the time to talk tactics. Could this strong alliance benefit them both in the game?

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, Influencers Andy and Manrika choose the next player to be blocked

In the Influencer Chat, Andy and Manrika discuss who they want to keep safe and who they want to block, discussing their feelings for each player.

Their alliances with Syed (Hashu) and Felix (Natlaya) ensure their safety, but they both have question marks around Vithun, Dorothy (Scott) and Gemma (James). Andy questions whether it would be a tactical error to tell Manrika what he knows about Gemma’s true identity.

Andy and Manrika reach their final decision, and Manrika delivers their verdict to the other players.

Before leaving, the blocked player visits one other player’s apartment, where an awkward face-to-face meeting takes place.

The Circle continues tonight at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4