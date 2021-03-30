Strictly Come Dancing reveals FOUR live tours for 2021/2022

Strictly Come Dancing is coming to stages across the UK with FOUR tours announced for 2021 and 2022.

After shows were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, new plans have been confirmed with no shortage of shows over the next 18 months.

First up will be Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals. Originally planned to open on 7 May this year, this tour has been rescheduled in accordance with the Government’s roadmap.

Performances will now start on 26 June in Salford at The Lowry - with an amazing line-up of Strictly Pro dancers - and then play Blackpool, Liverpool, Halifax, Hull, Birmingham, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Bournemouth, Sheffield, Nottingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Cardiff, before finishing in London on 24 July.

Directed by Strictly's Creative Director of Choreography Jason Gilkison, the show will feature a stunning line-up of pro dancers ready to race back to the dancefloor: Dianne Buswell; Karen Hauer; Katya Jones; Neil Jones; Gorka Marquez; Luba Mushtuk, Johannes Radebe and Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

For more information and tickets visit strictlytheprofessionals.com.

Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance is also being rescheduled due to theatre closures. Originally planned to open in June 2021 this brand-new show from the Strictly Come Dancing family will now tour the UK from June 2022.

Casting for the tour, directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife and dance partner Gordana Grandosek is to be confirmed.

For dates, information and tickets head to strictlypresents.com.

Meanwhile 2022 will also see the return of the magnificent Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour, directed by the legendary Craig Revel Horwood.

It will kick off in Birmingham on 20 January next year, as a host of the celebrity and professional dancers from the BBC One series foxtrot their way around the country. The celebs and pros taking part are to be confirmed but tickets are on sale now from strictlycomedancinglive.com.

Last, but by no means least, a second Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour has been scheduled for 2022. This will ensure that fans with tickets for performances for the 2021 Professionals tour that couldn't be rescheduled this year due to venue availability will not miss out.

The 2022 tour will open on 28 April 2022 in Salford and then visit Cardiff, Hull, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield, Birmingham, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Brighton, London, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Oxford, Nottingham, Leeds, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The pro dancer line-up for this tour will be announced later this year. Tickets will be available from strictlytheprofessionals.com.

All ticket holders for shows that are being rescheduled will be contacted in due course by their point of purchase to detail the ticket exchange process.