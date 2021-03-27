The Circle fans have reacted to the latest blocking in Friday's episode (26 March).

Friday evening saw one more player voted out - but not before another twist.

On Thursday, Dorothy (aka Scott) and Tally were voted into the bottom two by their fellow players in the latest round of ratings.

in the latest episode, Emma Willis arrived in The Circle to reveal that the fate of the bottom two would be decided by only one other player: The Blocker. The five safe players, Vithun, Gemma (James), Andy, Felix (Natalya) and Manrika each voted for who they wanted to be The Blocker.

Andy won the power and decided to block Tally - and viewers were left stunned.

"As if Andy has blocked Tally days after blocking Billy. I've never known a contestant to have such LOUSY judgment #TheCircle," one wrote on Twitter.

Another reacted: "For someone obsessed with finding catfish, Andy has blocked 2 genuine people #TheCircle"

A third commented simply: "Why Tally? WHY?! For god’s sake Andy. #TheCircle #Circle"

Meanwhile one fan observed: "Hear me out: that was actually smart of Andy. The most popular person NEVER wins because the last vote is tactical. So he needs to become less popular quick. Popular enough to stay in, but not so popular that people see him as a threat. #TheCircle"

Another agreed: "Andy also knows what he is doing by blocking Billy then Tally - taking down 2 popular players as that is less competition for him. He’s playing the game well #TheCircle "

Fans of the show also gave their thoughts on Manrika after she decided to place Tally last in the rankings on Thursday to protect her 'Circle Boyfriend' Felix (who is really military policewoman Natalya).

One commented: "Manrika drew a snake...and then voted her best friend 6th in the ratings. Can’t write this stuff #TheCircle"

"I really liked Manrika, now I can’t stand her #TheCircle," added a second.

A third wrote: "Manrika that biggest snake in the show. Gutted for Tally as she seems one of the most genuine there. #TheCircle"

Before leaving The Circle for good, Tally will get the chance to meet another player.

Who she meets will be revealed in the next episode on Monday, 29 March. There is no episode on Sunday this weekend due to the F1 coverage on Channel 4.

The Circle airs on Channel 4 and All 4.