The Circle 2021: Two players at risk of being blocked after latest twist

Two players are at risk of being blocked on The Circle after the latest ratings.

In tonight's episode (25 March), Players rated for the latest time before The Circle revealed a twist.

Ahead of announcing the ratings results, The Circle told the Players: "Only the bottom two Players are at risk of being blocked. In 24 hours one of them will be blocked.

"All other Players will be safe. It will be up to the remaining Players to decide who is blocked."

The Circle then revealed that it was Dorothy (aka Scott) and Tally who were in the bottom two and therefore at risk of being blocked.

Who is blocked will be revealed in the next episode on Friday, 26 March.

In the ratings, after succeeding in her assassin mission, Gemma (James) was immune from being rated but still rated the other Players.

Meanwhile Manrika found her loyalties divided between her Circle boyfriend Felix (Natalya) and her geezer gal pal Tally.

Manrika ranked Tally last on her ratings in a bid to protect Felix - who is really military policewoman Natalya.

Elsewhere in tonight's show, The Circle gave players paint and a canvas to create artworks of each other anonymously.

Syed (Hashu) painted Manrika, Manrika painted Gemma, Gemma (James) painted Felix, Felix (Natalya) painted Dorothy, Dorothy (Scott) painted Tally, Tally painted Andy, Andy painted Vithun and Vithun painted Syed.

The portraits were then shared leading to plenty of reactions.

Gemma's (James's) portrait of Felix, which presented him as a topless, parachuting flirt with a caption "I will pump anything", left Manrika unimpressed.

Vithun's painting suggested that Syed was a catfish while Dorothy's (Scott's) painting of Tally left her fuming.

Finally Manrika painted Gemma (aka James) as a two-headed snake together with the caption '#FullOfS**t'.

The Circle continues Sunday to Friday nights at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4.