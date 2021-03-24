David Walliams 'signs bumper deal to stay on Britain's Got Talent'

David Walliams has reportedly signed a 'bumper deal' to stay as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

The comedian is set to return for the next series in 2022 marking a decade on the show.

Advertisements

He'll be joined by Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell, reports The Sun newspaper.

A source shared: "If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. The format is still a great one, and that involves all four judges, including David.

“He does sometimes press Simon’s buttons in the wrong way but it’s hard to imagine him not being there."

The news follows rumours that Piers Morgan was being considered for a return to the panel.

Piers was previously a judge on the show from its first series up until 2010 as well as appearing on the American version.

In a recent interview, he claimed BGT producers asked him to sit in for Simon on the most recent series due to the music mogul's back injury.

But Piers explained he'd only return to the show if David Walliams was given the axe.

Advertisements

"I do have conversations with BGT every now and again, particularly after Simon had his injury," he told the Sunday Mirror. "I will come back to BGT if the money is right and if they guarantee Walliams gets fired. I might even make it a contractual clause that I get to be the one who tells him he is fired.

"If I was him I would stick to writing his children’s books.”

ITV previously announced that the next series of Britain's Got Talent will not take place until 2022.

They said in a statement: "Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to – unfortunately - move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022.

"BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely.

"Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned.

"Thanks everyone for your continued love & support of the show."

Advertisements

The latest series ended in October after its live shows were delayed from the Spring.

It was comedy singer Jon Courtenay who won the series, picking up a £250,000 cash prize and spot on the Royal Variety Show