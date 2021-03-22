The Circle spoilers: Claws come out as catfish accusations fly

The claws are out on The Circle tonight as players call-out possible catfishes.

The hit reality series continues at 10PM on Channel 4 fresh from the introduction of two new Players last night.

This evening The Circle asks the Players to upload their best party pictures, with the others being able to comment anonymously – and the anonymity means the claws come out.

Billy isn’t impressed when he’s accused of being a catfish, let alone his mum!

"Who knew that catfishes could be tropical," writes Manrika secretly.

And Gemma (James) speculates that Billy is actually his mum.

"That's the most hurtful thing, they think I've got mum banter. My mum's not this cool or funny," complains Billy.

Meanwhile Gemma’s picture also elicits strong reactions from the group.

Tally comments anonymously: "Wish she could be that straight with everyone."

While Billy adds, again anonymously: "One of the many faces of Gemma."

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, the oldest members of The Circle, Syed (Hashu) and Dorothy (Scott), get flirty on the private chat, with Dot inviting Syed for a nap!

Plus, Emma Willis visits one of the Players to assign a secret mission.

The Circle continues tonight at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4.

Never meeting face to face, players on The Circle are able to be whoever they want with the aim of the game to be selected the most popular contestant by the other players in The Circle.

Those chosen as the least popular in weekly ratings will find themselves blocked from The Circle and eliminated from the game.

Up to £100k is on offer for the winner, so the stakes are high. In the game where anyone can be anyone, who will win The Circle?

The Circle is fronted by Emma Willis with also welcomes voice-over Sophie Willan.

The show airs on Channel 4 with episodes available to All 4.