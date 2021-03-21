The Circle's third season has kicked off on Channel 4 - meet new contestant Natalya here!

Natalya Platonova is one of two new players joining The Circle this week.

Advertisements

30-year-old military policewoman from Reigate who will be playing as Felix, a 29-year-old paratrooper.

Meet Natalya - and her catfish persona

Natalya reveals of her plan on The Circle: "I've taken in 300 questions to ask someone to really get to know them and I'm going to keep probing people. If they're tripping up and saying the wrong thing, I'll remember it. I have got a really good memory as well. I've got brain training games so I'm going all psychological on this.

Natalya as Felix

"In my day-to-day life I’ve had a lot of experience figuring people out from working in the military, I’m constantly on high alert. I'm a really quick judge of character.

"I've created the perfect man. He's every childhood boy's dream, he's an action hero, he's good looking, I think he's got it all. He's got the females on side because he's going to be charming and sweet and he's got my softness behind his character. He's the ideal soldier guy so he's respected in society and he’s got a job that everyone admires and loves. I just don't know how I could go wrong. I mean I probably might, but he seems like the ideal guy!"

Natalya says she hopes to breakdown gender stereotypes with her catfish persona.

She explains: "I like the message that I'm portraying, that all is not what you see with the gender roles in the military. It would be nice to say that a female in armed forces can still retain her femininity as well as being a successful soldier.

Advertisements

"I think the more powerful meaning behind it is that, I can do exactly the same as what any man can do, but because of my gender it's not always been seen as the case. The army has changed their rules and are now letting women join the infantry, but when you’re a female, people tend look at you and think you're not physically as capable as a guy. It would be nice to have a positive influence, especially on a younger audience."

Follow Natalya on Instagram and TikTok

You can follow Natalya on Instagram @natalyaplat1 where she currently has 4,000 followers.

Natalya says of going on TV: "I've recorded some travel vlogs for the British Army before, so being in front of a camera doesn't bother me. I'm not shy, but I'm probably not someone who's going to leave their job and become a social media influencer."

"I don’t think it's going to be as life changing for me in that sense as it could be for some people.

Advertisements

Fronted by Emma Willis, The Circle features voice-over comic Sophie Willan.

The Circle airs on Channel 4 Sunday to Fridays . You can watch online via All 4.