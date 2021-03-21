Stacey Solomon has been linked to this year's Strictly Come Dancing line up.

The TV personality is rumoured to be on the BBC's wishlist of stars for the 2021 cast of celebrities.

According to a report in The Sun, Stacey was previously approached last year but did not wish to quarantine away from her children.

A source shared: “Now things are on the roadmap to getting back to normal, Stacey is much more open to the idea of making the serious commitment which Strictly requires.”

The insider also claimed that the BBC are keen to sign Stacey for more projects on the channel.

They explained: "The Beeb sees huge potential in Stacey and are keen to lure her away from ITV for good.

"With the offer of Strictly on the cards they are promising her the opportunity to take her TV career to the next level.”

The news comes as Stacey prepares to front a new lifestyle and home improvement show on BBC One.

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon is a new six-part series starting on Thursday, 25 March.

The series is described as a "nationwide spring clean" as six families set about on a mission to declutter their homes, transforming them in the process by upcycling and repurposing what they already have.

Stacey said of the show: "One cupboard at a time, we’ll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them.

"I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard!"

Meanwhile other names rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing line up this year currently include fitness guru Joe Wicks.

However names on the cast won't be officially confirmed until around August.

Presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly Come Dancing airs in the autumn on BBC One

It's hope that Strictly Come Dancing's next series will return to usual following changes last year due to the pandemic, including a shorter run.

Picture: BBC