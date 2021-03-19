Two players will be blocked in The Circle tonight as the week's clone twist comes to an end.

The Circle continues tonight (Friday, 19 March) at 10PM on Channel 4.

Advertisements

On last night's episode the players rated one another for the second time this series with Andy and Syed (Hashu) ending up as influencers.

Tonight they must decide who to block - but before they leave The Circle gives them the chance to choose one player to meet face to face.

But that's not the only blocking as the Players decide the fate of Blue Tally and Orange Tally.

Earlier in the week The Circle's first blocked player - Yolanda - returned to the game as a clone of Tally.

The pair have been doing their best to convince the rest of the group they're the real Tally.

Advertisements

Tonight another alert tells the players that they will decide the Tallys’ fate: One will stay in the game and one will be permanently blocked.

Blue Tally (OG Tally) and Orange Tally (Yolanda) have one final private chat filled with tension, before host Emma Willis pays the players a visit and tells them "It’s now time for the game of clones to come to an end..."

The two Tallys state their case for being saved, but who will face the block – Blue Tally (OG Tally) or Orange Tally (Yolanda)?

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, Syed (Hashu) seems to share regrets about not going in as himself as other players begin revealing more about themselves to him.

When a player opens up in a private chat about their emotive family history, Syed (Hashu) questions whether being a catfish will make it harder for him to be a shoulder to cry on in The Circle.

Syed (Hashu) worries, “When people open up to me, and I’m like shit I’m a catfish…”

He decides: “the best thing for me to do, with a situation like this, is just be me. As long as I filter myself through Syed, there is genuine good intention there.”

Advertisements

He adds: “…I’m finding it harder by the day to play this game, should I have just come in as myself? It’s such a mindf**k.”

The Circle continues tonight at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4.