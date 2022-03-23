Made In Chelsea 2022 start date confirmed for new series

Made In Chelsea is back for 2022 with its brand new series - here's all you need to know.

Our favourite Chelsea residents return for what will be the 23rd series of the E4 reality show.

The new series will see the SW3 socialites back in Chelsea after a turbulent year.

When does Made In Chelsea start?

Made In Chelsea's new series begins on E4 on Monday, 4 April at 9PM.

The new series will air weekly on Mondays with ten episodes.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: "After their tough break-up, Ruby and Reza decide to give things another go - but not all Ruby's friends are happy with this decision as Julius criticises the move... Will this lead to a fiery showdown between Reza and Julius?

"Elsewhere, wedding bells are in the Chelsea air as Habbs tells the group about her engagement to Jamie. But a furious Maeva feels she is being left behind and is adamant that James should put a ring on her finger! Will her pressuring him to pop the question burst their relationship bubble?

"Meanwhile, with Sam Prince back on the scene, Inga has made the decision to take him back after his actions forced them apart - but sparks fly when Verity and Inga come face to face at Liv's party.

"And Victoria opens up to Mark Francis about her relationship with her daughter's father, who has been in prison since before her birth."

Watch Made In Chelsea online

As always you'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the All 4 player.

At the time of writing, all past series of Made In Chelsea are available to catch up for free (for UK viewers) via All 4.

Made In Chelsea originally started in 2011 with a one-off series of 8 episodes. Since then, the show has typically aired two series a year as well as specials in locations such as Croatia, Ibiza, LA and NYC.

That means over 200 episodes are currently available to catch up on!

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.