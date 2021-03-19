Who's Billy on The Circle? Age, job, and all about the player!

The Circle 2021 is currently airing on Channel 4 - meet new contestant Billy here!

Billy Dawson is one of nine new players on The Circle's third series.

Advertisements

19-year=old Billy is from Romford, Essex and works as a Sports Marketing Manager.

Meet Billy on The Circle

On why he's entering The Circle, Billy says: "The prize money! I do also like the game – The Circle is different to everything else, it’s very unique so I thought, why not?"

Billy is playing as himself on the show, explaining: "I would definitely mess something up. I would probably make something up, forget what I’d said to someone and ruin my story.

"I want people to see me as an Essex lad who’s up for a laugh and is fun."

He reveals of his strategy: "Well, obviously you’ve got to be friends with everyone to be the most popular so that’s my main tactic. I think I’ve got the gift of the gab so I’m just going to try be mates with anyone and everyone.

"I’m also not worried about chucking someone out who’s a bit of a threat or stir the pot a bit."

Advertisements

Billy adds: "I’m going in there to go with the flow, but at the same time I’m going to make sure I’m always on top. I’m in sales so I know how to make a conversation go my way.

"I know how to get on top, I know when I’m on top and I know when to shift it. If there is a conversation going on I know I will always be planning how I want it to go and I’ll always have control."

Follow Billy on Instagram and TikTok

You can follow Billy on Instagram "billdawson01 and on TikTok on @billdawson01.

He says of social media: "My mum and dad are on Instagram and they tag me in so many photos and I’m just like, ‘please get me out of here’.

"TikTok is my main one at the minute. I just get lost in it and I don’t even realise what the time is. I use Instagram a bit. Facebook is just for spying on my family and seeing what they’re getting up to... I reckon I spend about 8 hours on TikTok in the day and 1 hour on the rest. I’m addicted, stop me now!"

Advertisements

Presented by Emma Willis, The Circle features voice-over from comedian Sophie Willan.

The Circle 2021 airs on Channel 4. You can catch up now with All 4.