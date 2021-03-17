Who's Millie on The Circle? Age, Instagram, TikTok and all about the player!

The Circle 2021 kicked off on Channel 4 this week - meet new player Millie here!

Millie Dutton-Forshaw is joined on The Circle by her dad, Jamie.

Advertisements

20-year-old student Millie and 57-year-old relationship therapist Jamie are from Hampshire.

Follow Millie on Instagram and TikTok

You can follow Millie on Instagram @millieduttonforshaw where she has over 16,000 followers.

Millie is also on TikTok under the username @mduttonforshaw where she has over 200,000 followers and over 7 million likes for her videos.

Millie says of being on The Circle: "It’s just one of the most unique games you can go into. With social media nowadays, it’s all about the way you present yourself. So to go in and get to know someone, without seeing fully who the person is, is quite refreshing.

"You can build a relationship with someone who in the real world, you perhaps wouldn't normally build a relationship with."

She added: "I watched the show when it was airing. Now Dad’s going back and watching it because he hadn’t watched it before. That’s helped give us more insight to how we might play the game."

Advertisements

Millie and Jamie's catfish persona

On entering The Circle, the father and daughter duo are playing Penny, a 49-year-old letting agent from London.

Revealed Jamie: "The catfish we've created together, Penny, is a very likeable, slightly sassy, come from the school of hard knocks 49-year-old. She's a great listener. She's had a slightly tough life in certain ways. She’d have liked to have had children but didn’t have them. She’s very empathetic and attentive.

"Our strategy is that Penny will be very difficult not to like, and also funny. I think we’re just going to take it slowly getting to know people. We want to be in it for the long haul and I think we’d be a bit naive if we came up with a clear strategy other than to ingratiate Penny with the other players to start with and go from there."

Added Millie: "We want to make her really likeable, but likeable first of all to entice people in, and then we’ll start to think of strategies once we get to know the other players a bit better.

"We thought it'd be quite funny to have an ideal stepmum for me or an ideal partner for my dad. In the past, when I’ve been getting to know his girlfriends, I might not always like them, and Dad has found it hard to find someone suitable for him.

Advertisements

"So it has been fun to create this perfect woman – someone who has the qualities that Dad might want in a partner and I would want in a stepmum. She’s kind of like a bit of both of us."

The Circle airs Sunday to Friday nights on Channel 4 at 10PM.