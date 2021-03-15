The winner of The Celebrity Circle has been crowned in tonight's results.

The Circle's first ever Celebrity version, airing as part of Stand Up To Cancer, concluded tonight on Channel 4.

Just like in the main show, participants have been living in individual apartments only speaking with one another via a special social media platform.

With the ability to hide their true identity the challenge was to be chosen as the most popular by their fellow contestants.

Some celebs chose to play as they are in real life but others decided to take on a new identity in order to deceive their competitors.

Who won The Celebrity Circle tonight?

In tonight's final, Lady Leshurr was crowned the winner of The Celebrity Circle after playing as Big Narstie.

She reacted: "I lost my sister to breast cancer and this means everything to me, honestly. Thank you. I can’t believe it."

Lady Leshurr was voted the winner by her fellow contestants in the final ranking of the series.

Here's how how the full final ratings went down:

1st. Lady Leshurr (as Big Narstie)

2nd. Saffron Barker

3rd.= Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks (as Rachel Riley)

3rd.= Denise Van Outen

5th. Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom (as Will.i.am)

Prior to the results being revealed the remaining players met one another face to face in the final dinner.

Earlier tonight saw Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn) and Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre) eliminated from The Circle.

Previous eliminations saw Blue singer Duncan James and Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha & Kaye Adams (playing as Gemma Collins) blocked from The Circle and eliminated from the show.

The Circle is presented by Emma Willis with voice-over comedian Sophie Willan.

The celebrity spin-off aired in support of Stand Up To Cancer, running for one week nightly on Channel 4.

You can catch up on the series and watch episodes online via available to All 4.

Meanwhile the main series of The Circle will launch on Tuesday, March 16 on Channel 4. The third series will run Sunday-Fridays for four weeks.