Why John Torode turned down Strictly Come Dancing

MasterChef's John Torode has revealed he's turned down Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV chef says he has no desire to follow in the footsteps of his co-star Gregg Wallace who took part in the show in 2014.

In an interview with the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper, John shared how he had turned down approaches from Strictly bosses.

He told the tabloid: "They asked me – I'd love to dance.

"But I'm not doing it. I'm not going to put myself under that sort of pressure. It's not something I want to do… definitely not!"

Although John says he loves watching Strictly, he added: "I'm very happy to be on MasterChef and be part of a great production. I just don't want to be competing on a television show."

John is far from the only name to turn down Strictly Come Dancing over the years.

Spice Girl Mel C has claimed she's been asked every year to take part in the series but always said no.

Mel C explained: “Strictly is really the only one of those shows that I would consider and I have had a meeting with them – they ask me every year to do it. The problem is if you do Strictly it’s so high profile and you’ll find yourself in the sidebar of shame every day. And the money’s s***!”

Meanwhile presenter Steph McGovern says she turned down the show last year (2020) in order to launch her Channel 4 series, Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Steph revealed: "I have actually been asked a couple of times. I got asked again this year but obviously I had a show to launch."

However she didn't rule out taking part in the future, replying when asked if she'd ever do the show: "Maybe, I don’t know."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One with a new series expected to launch in September.