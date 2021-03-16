The Circle 2021 contestants: Meet the cast of players on series 3

The Circle 2021 has arrived on Channel 4 - meet the cast of contestants on the show.

In The Circle, players live in separate flats in an apartment block and communicate with each other through a voice activated social media platform called The Circle.

Able to be whoever they want the goal is to named the most popular contestant by their fellow players.

Players voted the least popular in regular ratings will find themselves blocked from The Circle and eliminated from the competition.

Competitors may choose to play honestly or decide to hide certain things or even take on a catfish persona in order to deceive their rival players.

Up to £100k is on offer for the winner, so the stakes are high. In the game where anyone can be anyone, who will win The Circle?

The Circle airs Sunday to Friday nights on Channel 4 at 10PM.

Meet the current contestants playing The Circle below...

The Circle 2021 contestants

Andy Smith

The Circle S3 - Andy

From: Solihull

Age: 34

Job: Company Director

Playing as: Himself

Instagram username: @andysmith_twobeans

Twitter username: @TwoBeansAndy

Says Andy: "I’ll be unashamedly me. I’m biased but I think I’m a pretty decent bloke and I hope that comes across. If I have to call someone out on being a catfish, I’ll be able to find a way to articulate myself while still being liked. I’m not desperate to be universally loved but it’s a preference over being universally disliked! I’ll try and convert some catfish and get them on my side, I want them to change their profile picture and announce they’re a catfish to everyone!"

Billy Dawson

The Circle S3 - Billy

From: Romford, Essex

Age: 19

Job: Sports Marketing Manager

Playing as: Himself

Instagram username: @billdawson01

He says: "Obviously you’ve got to be friends with everyone to be the most popular so that’s my main tactic. I think I’ve got the gift of the gab so I’m just going to try be mates with anyone and everyone.

"I’m also not worried about chucking someone out who’s a bit of a threat or stir the pot a bit."

Hashu Mohammed

The Circle S3 - Hashu

From: Birmingham

Age: 28

Job: YouTuber and Content Creator

Playing as: His Uncle Syed

Instagram username: @SMASHBengali

Twitter username: @smashbengali

TikTok username: @SMASHBengali

He says of his game plan: "Firstly, to be someone that's older so that I can be respected and maybe even get some sympathy and pull on people's heartstrings. He's a sweet old man who just doesn't have the best English grammar, so everyone helps him and guides him a little bit. Then he’ll catch everyone with their guard down.

"I’m going to be making people laugh all the time without even meaning to. I'm going to make out like he's not intentionally trying to be funny just by random stuff that he might say. Also, being someone that brings in some wisdom and life experience. I want to be there to pick people up at times because I'm sure the process will get difficult for some people and I want to be a support mechanism for them."

James Crossley

The Circle S3 - James

From: London

Age: 47

Job: Strength and Conditioning Coach

Playing as: NHS Nurse Gemma

Instagram username: @mrjamescrossley

Twitter username: @MrJamesCrossley

James reveals: "What I want to do is find a link with each player as they come in. I would look to find some sort of mutual ground to become friends. I’ll just take it one step at a time and maybe do some group chats with the girls. It would be good to get them on side because from watching it, I feel that if you get a group going that has a bond, then they tend to vote for each other. It’s in the latter shows where more of the strategy of voting seems to come into it."

Jamie and Millie Dutton-Forshaw (father and daughter)

The Circle S3 - Millie & Jamie

From: Hampshire

Age: Jamie is 57 and Millie is 20

Job: Millie is a student and Jamie is a relationship therapist

Playing as: Penny, a 49-year-old letting agent from London

Instagram usernames: @millieduttonforshaw | @jamieduttonforshaw

TikTok username: @mduttonforshaw

Reveals Jamie: "The catfish we've created together, Penny, is a very likeable, slightly sassy, come from the school of hard knocks 49-year-old. She's a great listener. She's had a slightly tough life in certain ways. She’d have liked to have had children but didn’t have them. She’s very empathetic and attentive.

"Our strategy is that Penny will be very difficult not to like, and also funny. I think we’re just going to take it slowly getting to know people. We want to be in it for the long haul and I think we’d be a bit naive if we came up with a clear strategy other than to ingratiate Penny with the other players to start with and go from there."

Manrika Khaira

The Circle S3 - Manrika

From: Birmingham

Age: 24

Job: Recruitment Consultant and Content Creator

Playing as: Herself

Instagram username: @manrikakhaira

Twitter username: @manrikakhaira

TikTok username: @manrikakhaira

She says: "It’s going to be good to get to know everybody and make notes of what everyone's doing. I have a bit of a radar, I know within the first couple of minutes whether or not I'm going to like somebody, and that's over a text conversation. They always say don't judge a book by its cover, but I do and it's probably not the best way to live, but every time I've not had a reason for disliking somebody, they've eventually done something wrong.

"I'm also going to be very watchful about the way people talk about other people. Because if you're talking about somebody else, you’re probably saying the same about me. I’d like people to feel like they can confide and trust me, that would give me a massive advantage. Not to say that I’m going to exploit that trust, but I can use it to my advantage to get to where I need to be.

Tally Brattle

The Circle S3 - Tally

From: Worthing

Age: 23

Job: Doctor's surgery receptionist

Playing as: Herself

Instagram username: @tallybrattle

Twitter username: @BrattleTally

She says: "The basics is to befriend everyone and be super chatty. You have to not only be a girl's girl, but a boy’s girl as well. I’m playing it single so flirting could be a huge game plan."

Vithun Illankovan

The Circle S3 - Vithun

From: London

Age: 23

Job: Accountant

Playing as: Himself

Instagram username: @vithunillankovan

Twitter username: @VitIllankovan

He says: "My strategy is so different to what we’ve seen before. The premise is to base my decisions on facts rather than feelings. It’s purely based on statistical elements rather than emotions and my job has helped me in that regard."

Yolanda

The Circle S3 - Yolanda

From: London

Age: 30

Job: Dating Agency Founder

Playing as: Her Husband Chris

Instagram username: @yoli290

She says: "I love talking. I love to chat. I am a people person and I am popular in real life, so I hope I will be equally popular on a game show just with a different face, which I think is even more attractive than my own. With Chris’s face and my personality, I'm going to absolutely smash it out of the park!"

The Circle 2021 airs Sunday-Fridays on Channel 4. You can watch episodes online via the All 4 player.