Another celebrity got the boot fromThe Celebrity Circle tonight - here's who left.

The Circle is back for 2021 with its first ever Celebrity special.

Advertisements

Just like in the main show, participants are living in individual apartments, communicating with one another via a special social media platform. With the freedom to be whoever they want the challenge is to be voted the most popular by their fellow contestants.

Tonight's episode saw the second blocking of the series.

The Celebrity Circle results

In this evening's show (12 March), Saffron Barker, Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn) and Nadia Sawalha & Kaye Adams (playing as Gemma Collins) were put at risk of being blocked.

It was up to the other players to decide which of the three should be sent home. With four votes to one, it was Nadia Sawalha & Kaye Adams (playing as Gemma Collins) who was blocked from The Circle.

Before exiting the show, Nadia Sawalha & Kaye Adams will get the chance to meet another player face to face for the first time. Their decision will play out in the next episode on Sunday night.

Earlier in the episode, Lady Leshurr (playing as Big Narstie) saved herself from elimination after taking part in a challenge.

Advertisements

In a twist, she then had to pick another player to be put at risk of elimination, choosing Saffron.

Others in The Celebrity Circle are Reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks (playing as Rachel Riley), Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom (playing as Will.i.am), Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen and Reality star Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre).

Blue singer Duncan James became the first celebrity to be blocked from the show earlier this week.

The Celebrity Circle is airing on Channel 4 nightly (except Saturday) in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

The Circle is helmed by Emma Willis with voiceover from Sophie Willan.

Advertisements

You can watch online and catch up on the latest episodes via All 4.

Picture: Channel 4