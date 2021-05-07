Karaoke Club: Drag Edition coming to ITV2 - meet the line up!

Karaoke Club: Drag Edition is a brand new drag extravaganza coming to ITV2 this autumn.

A spin-off from Celebrity Karaoke Club - which just announced its line up for series two - Karaoke Club: Drag Edition will see a batch of the biggest Drag stars from across the globe in pursuit of the sought-after karaoke trophy.

ITV2 tease: "Both a hilarious and glamorous affair, Karaoke Club: Drag Edition will see stars from all walks of Drag show off their performance prowess and entertain with epic solos. Viewers should expect the unexpected in this spectacular Drag extravaganza as the stars will stop at nothing until they own the stage and reign supreme."

The Drag Queens and Kings taking part are Manila Luzon, Trinity The Tuck, The Vivienne, Danny Beard, Freida Slaves, Tete Bang, Cara Melle, Gingzilla, Vinegar Strokes, Lil Test Ease, Mahatma Khandi and Crystal.

Whether their voice is fire or dire, to make it all the way to the final, the stars will have to pull out all the stops to impress their fellow competitors because every karaoke singer is also a judge, with new stars joining along the way in a bid to steal the top spot.

Karaoke Club: Drag Edition will air this autumn on ITV2 and ITV Hub after the new series of Celebrity Karaoke Club.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, ITV said: "Celebrity Karaoke Club is back! I’m looking forward to seeing a fresh batch of celebrities take to the stage and sing their hearts out this summer.

"But this time we’re offering ITV2 viewers a double-measure of karaoke antics with our exciting spin-off Karaoke Club: Drag Edition, as we swing open the doors of the club to some of the world’s biggest Drag Queens and Kings!”

Will Macdonald, Monkey’s Creative Director and Executive Producer added: “As Grease proved, Summer Nights and Karaoke go perfectly together, so we’re thrilled to be reopening the doors of Celebrity Karaoke Club soon to a whole new world of the glitterati for joyful sessions of top tunes, twerks and tequilas.

"And following that, things are going to get mind-blowingly fabulous when 12 of the world’s finest drag stars take over the club to have the time of their life and fight for the coveted trophy: you won’t want to miss a thing.”