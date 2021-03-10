The first blocking has happened on The Celebrity Circle - here's who left first tonight!

In Tuesday's opening episode of the Channel 4 reality show, the first Celebrity players entered The Circle.

After making their first impressions they rated one another for the first time before Emma Willis delivered some big news to the players.

Saffron Barker and Lady Leshurr (catfishing as Big Narstie) were ranked the most popular players and therefore became influencers.

Who left The Celebrity Circle tonight?

As influencers, Saffron and Lady Leshurr had the power to decide the first player to be blocked. They chose to block Blue singer Duncan James, seeing him become the first to leave The Celebrity Circle.

Making the decision, the pair said: "The reason we have chosen this player is that we believe the other is genuine and has a lot more to give."

Prior to their decision, Saffron and Lady Leshurr had to publicly choose one fellow contestant to put at risk. Saffron chose Duncan James while Lady Leshurr selected Denise Van Outen.

Following his exit, Duncan got the chance to visit another player for the first time. He chose to visit 'Gemma Collins' to find Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams.

Saffron and Lady Leshurr had the power after being voted the most popular players in the first ranking - see the full results below.

1. Saffron Barker

2. Lady Leshurr (as Big Narstie)

3. Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom (as Will.i.am)

4. Baga Chipz (as Kim Woodburn)

5th.= Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams (as Gemma Collins)

5th.= Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks (as Rachel Riley)

5th.= Duncan James

8th. Denise Van Outen

Elsewhere in tonight's show, The Celebrity Circle introduced new player Charlotte Crosby - who is catfishing as Peter Andre.

The Celebrity Circle continues nightly (except Saturday) at 9PM on Channel 4.

Celebs are taking part in the show in support of Stand Up For Cancer.

Celebrity Circle is helmed by Emma Willis with narrator comedian Sophie Willan.

Celebrity Circle airs on Channel 4 . You can catch up now with All 4.

Following the new celebrity series, series 3 of The Circle will begin on Channel 4 next week.