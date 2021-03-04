Starstruck: ITV announce new singing talent show

ITV has announced a brand new singing show called Starstruck.

News of the show was first reported last year and compared to Stars In Their Eyes.

TV classic Stars In Their Eyes saw contestants impersonate famous singers, first debuting in 1990 and running to 2006 mainly hosted by Matthew Kelly.

Originally it was a studio audience who voted for the winner but later series aired live with viewers at home able to vote for their favourite.

The show returned in 2015 with Harry Hill as host but the revival was axed after just the one series.

ITV describes Starstruck as "an exciting new format in which ordinary members of the public with an exceptional talent team up and transform into some of the world’s biggest music icons."

Further details are to be officially confirmed.

It was previously reported that Sheridan Smith and Adam Lambert had signed up to be celebrity judges on the show.

"Sheridan is the perfect fit for the show as one of the judges. Her job will be to critique the acts and then give them advice after they have performed," sources told The Sun newspaper.

They added: “Adam is fun, lively and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He seems a great fit alongside Sheridan and bosses are hopeful they’ll make a great on-screen duo.”

Again, official details about the show's line up are still to be announced.

A start date for Starstruck is also to be confirmed.