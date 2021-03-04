The Masked Dancer UK coming to ITV with Oti Mabuse joining the panel

ITV has confirmed that The Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer is coming to the UK.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse will join the panel alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall as Joel Dommett presents.

The series will see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and masks.

Just like its singing based counter part, the panel and viewers will be left to guess their identities helped along with a series of clues.

The Masked Dancer will air late Spring on ITV and the ITV Hub.

ITV tease: "The new format will feature 12 celebrities stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves.

"Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are. From ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between, the mystery line up will be dancing onto screens this Spring."

Oti Mabuse said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Jonathan Ross added: "What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”

Mo Gilligan commented: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now - so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."

Davina McCall said: “I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?! I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk.

"They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting.”

Joel Dommett said: “Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said “The Masked Singer is a huge hit for ITV and our viewers can’t get enough of this colourful guessing game. The Masked Dancer will build on that success and create a new format that will be just as much fun and entertaining for our viewers.”