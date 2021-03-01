Ant Middleton is to leave Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins after five years, it's been revealed.

Channel 4 has announced it will no longer be working with the former special forces soldier turned TV personality.

Advertisements

Ant had been Chief-instructor on SAS: Who Dares Wins as well as its celebrity series since their launch in 2015.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said in a statement issued to the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

"Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.”

In his own statement in a post on Twitter, Ant said: "After 5 incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK.

"Big respect to my fellow DS – it’s been a journey I’ll never forget.

"Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year."

Advertisements

He added: "Stay positive."

It's understood that Ant will still feature in the show's upcoming 2021 series and Celebrity special, which have already filmed, but will not return for 2022.