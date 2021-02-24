The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 this spring - here's all you need to know.

Over five episodes, famous faces, from the worlds of entertainment, sport, music and film, will roll up their sleeves and switch on their mixers to do their bit in the fight against cancer.

When does Celebrity Bake Off start on TV?

The Great British Bake Off celebrity specials 2021 begin on Tuesday, 9 March at 8PM on Channel 4.

Episodes will then continue weekly.

You'll be able to watch online and catch up via the All 4 player while past series are currently available to stream.

Each episode will see four celebrities battle it out over three challenges – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper – showing off their baking prowess in a bid to be awarded the coveted Star Baker apron.

Great Celebrity Bake Off line up of contestants

The stars lining their baking tins in the Bake Off tent include BAFTA winning and Golden Globe nominated actor James McAvoy, actress Daisy Ridley, double Olympic Champion, Dame Kelly Holmes, actor and comedian John Bishop, documentary maker and author Stacey Dooley and comedian and presenter Tom Allen.

They're joined by comedian, author, screenwriter and television presenter David Baddiel, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, internet celebrity KSI,TV presenter and Paralympian Ade Adepitan MBE, author and broadcaster Philippa Perry, broadcaster Nick Grimshaw, comedian Rob Beckett and singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke.

Completing the cast for 2021 are TV personality Anneka Rice, actor Reece Shearsmith, musician Dizzee Rascal, multi-platinum selling artist, Anne-Marie, singer-songwriter Nadine Coyle and comedian, writer, presenter and actress Katherine Ryan

In the Bake Off tent Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will skilfully and meticulously judge each bake whilst host Matt Lucas is on hand, keeping time and spirits up.

The new series will be hosted solo by Matt Lucas, with Noel Fielding not present after taking time out from filming due to the birth of his second child.

As always, Celebrity Bake Off on Channel 4 is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving research.

To get involved donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk.

100% of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign which since its launch in 2012 has over £62 million.

Picture: Channel 4