Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom to catfish as will.i.am on The Celebrity Circle

Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom plan to pretend to be will.i.am on The Celebrity Circle.

A first ever Celebrity version of The Circle is coming soon to challenge, featuring a cast of famous faces taking on the challenge in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Just like in the main show, participants live in individual apartments. They only ever communicate with each other via a special social media platform.

With the ability to hide their true identity the the ultimate goal is to voted the most popular by the other contestants in The Circle.

Some celebs may choose to play as they are in real life but others opt to take on a catfish persona in order to trick their rivals.

Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom, who are to play the game as a pair, will go into The Circle as Will.i.am.

Melvin said: "Me and Ricks are mad competitive."

Those on the cast of Celebrity Circle 2021 are Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen, Rapper Lady Leshurr, Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby, Reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams, Blue singer Duncan James and YouTuber Saffron Barker

Ahead of the launch it was also revealed that Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams will catfish as Gemma Collins on the show while Baga Chipz plans to catfish as Kim Woodburn.

Meanwhile Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks will pose as Rachel Riley as they enter the show.

The Circle is presented by Emma Willis with narrator comedian Sophie Willan.

Celebrity Circle starts soon on Channel 4. You can watch online via All 4.