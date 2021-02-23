Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks to catfish as Rachel Riley on The Celebrity Circle

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks will catfish as Rachel Riley on The Celebrity Circle 2021.

The Circle returns soon with a Celebrity special. A cast of celebrities will take on the challenge in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

On The Circle contestants reside in individual apartments, only ever interacting with one another via a unique social media platform.

With the ability to hide their true identity the challenge is to get voted the most popular by their rival contestants.

Some celebs opt to play as they are in real life but others decide to take on a false persona in order to trick their competitors.

Reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks - who are playing as a pair - plan to pose as Countdown star Rachel Riley.

The pair joked: "I feel like this is going to be a 6 day migraine"

Others on the cast of The Celebrity Circle are 2021 are Blue singer Duncan James, Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen, YouTuber Saffron Barker, Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Reality star Charlotte Crosby, Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom, Rapper Lady Leshurr, Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams.

It was recently revealed that Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams will catfish as Gemma Collins on the show while Baga Chipz plans to catfish as Kim Woodburn.

The show is hosted by Emma Willis with voiceover comic Sophie Willan.

Celebrity Circle airs on Channel 4 . You can catch up now with All 4.