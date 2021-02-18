Celebs Go Dating 2021 has wrapped up its latest series - which couples stayed together after the show?

The new season had a new title, Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion with the show airing from a swanky new home.

The new 2021 Celebs Go Dating cast included actor and Strictly Come Dancing star Karim Zeroual, reality star Sophie Hermann, soap star Kimberly Hart-Simpson and Ibiza’s King of Ocean Beach Wayne Lineker.

Competing the line up were reality star Joey Essex, famous DJ Tom Zanett, Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry and Love Island's Curtis Pritchard.

In the series final the celebs and their dates enjoyed an end of series party with a twist - a commitment ceremony. The celebs and their dates had to decide if they wanted to stay with their partners after the show on the outside world.

So who stayed together and who decide to go their separate ways?

Which Celebs Go Dating couples are still together?

Kimberly Hart-Simpson and Shane - TOGETHER

Kimberly and Shane committed to their relationship in the final episode, with Shane saying he had fallen in love with the actress. Since the show the pair are still in a relationship and have even moved in together.

Tom Zanett and Sophie Hermann - TOGETHER

After falling for one another rather than any of their dates, celebs Sophie and Tom both committed to one another. They've since gone Instagram official with Sophie sharing a special video of the pair for Valentine's Day.

Chloe Ferry and Kieran - SPLIT

Chloe and Kieran both committed to one another in the final episode. Since filming the pair remain in touch but are 'just friends' now.

Curtis Pritchard and Daniella - SPLIT

In the finale of the series, Curtis decided not to commit to Daniella seeing their romance come to an end there and then. Curtis said he wanted to stay single with the pair choosing to remain just friends.

Karim Zeroual and Whitney - SPLIT

Despite their ups and downs throughout the series, both Whitney and Karim decided to stay together as they committed to a relationship outside the mansion. However the pair's relationship couldn't last the distance after the show and they're no longer together.

Wayne Lineker and Billie Jean - SPLIT

Both Wayne and Billie decided to commit to their relationship outside the mansion after the show. Two months after filming it was revealed the pair are no longer romantically involved.

Joey Essex and Shannon

After being together for just 48 hours, Joey and Shannon said they planned to continue to date after the show. Whether or not the pair are still together hasn't been revealed.

Watch Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion online

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion aired Sunday-Thursday nights at 9PM on E4.

You can catch up on the series, plus past seasons, online via the All4 Player here

