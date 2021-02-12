The Circle 2021 first trailer - when does the new series start?

A first trailer from The Circle 2021 has arrived ahead of the new series launch.

The hit reality show, which first aired in 2018, will be back on Channel 4 very soon.

An exact start date has yet to be revealed but Chanel 4 say things will kick off in March 2021.

It sees contestants reside separately in their own apartments, with cameras watching their every move.

Never meeting in person, the only way contestants can communicate with each other is through the titular Circle, a voice-activated social network.

It allows players to be whoever they want in a bid to make themselves the most popular and win the cash prize.

You can watch a mysterious new trailer for the series above, which features a cameo from host Emma Willis.

She says: "Just like The Circle itself, it’s pretty fun getting to try on a new identity.

"I loved having a sneaky little walk-on part in the trailer, though I probably won’t hold my breath for a Hollywood blockbuster audition."

The Circle 2021 will begin with its first ever Celebrity special, as part of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The line up for The Celebrity Circle was previously revealed ahead of it starting on TV.

Those on the cast include Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen and YouTuber Saffron Barker .

Following the Celebrity series the main show will start, running for three weeks.

Alongside host Emma, comedian Sophie Willan is back to resume her role as the inimitable voiceover.

The new series was pre-recorded without an audience or live shows due to current filming restrictions.

The Circle and The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer will air on TV in 2021.