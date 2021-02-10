Stand Up and Deliver start date and celebrity line up from new Channel 4 show

Celebrities are turning their talents to comedy in new Channel 4 show Stand Up and Deliver.

Stand Up and Deliver sees five famous faces take on the challenge of their lives as they attempt to become stand up comics in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

While the professionals take years to hone their craft, thee celebs have just two weeks to refine their act before they take to the stage in front of a comedy hungry crowd.

Each of the celebs will be mentored by an established comedian in the business as they perfect their routine and perform in a special gala performance.

Stand Up and Deliver start date

Stand Up and Deliver begins on Channel 4 on Thursday, 25 February at 9PM.

The series has two episodes, each an hour long.

As well as watching on TV you'll be able to watch online and catch up via All 4.

Stand Up and Deliver line up and comedians

The celebrities taking part and their mentors are:

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard - mentored by Judi Love.

Former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn - mentored by Zoe Lyons.

Broadcaster and Reverend Richard Coles - mentored by David Baddiel.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder - mentored by Jason Manford

Former Conservative Party co-Chairwoman Baroness Sayeeda Warsi - mentored by Nick Helm

In the first episode, the five celebrities are thrown in at the deep end as their mentors put them straight on stage to gauge their sense of natural comedic talent.

Katie McGlynn struggles without a script to hand, Curtis Pritchard teeters on the edge of a very cringey overperformance and Shaun Ryder, who has ADHD, has a complete mind blank and immediately forgets the stories he wants to tell the audience.

Reverend Richard Coles' mentor David Baddiel was hoping for something more original and unexpected, and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi's left-leaning tutor Nick Helm cannot believe his task is to make a Tory look good.

Each celeb is then given just 15 days to perfect their act with their mentors - and it's no surprise that they begin to wonder if they've taken on too big a challenge.

Stand Up and Deliver will air on Channel 4 from Thursday, 25 February as part of Stand Up To Cancer 2021.

Since its launch in the UK in 2012, the RTS award-winning and BAFTA nominated Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, has raised over £62 million to date funding 52 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients across the country.

Other programmes a part of Stand Up For Cancer will be The Great British Bake Off's Celebrity specials.

To find out more about fundraising activities visit channel4.co.uk/SU2C.