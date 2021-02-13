The winner of The Masked Singer UK 2021 has been revealed in tonight's grand final results.

Series 2 of The Masked Singer UK has seen a crop of 12 celebrities go head to head as they sing all while keeping their faces hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

A panel made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, together with a studio audience, rank the performances all while trying to uncover the identity of the mystery singers.

Saturday's latest episode (February 13) saw the remaining three mystery celebrities face off in the grand final: Badger, Sausage and Robin.

Who won The Masked Singer 2021?

At the end of the eighth and final show Sausage was crowned the winner before being unmasked as singer-songwriter Joss Stone.

Joss Stone as Sausage

Joss Stone as Sausage

They beat Badger in the final, with his identity revealed as superstar singer and actor Ne-Yo.

Robin finished in third place, unmasked as JLS singer Aston Merrygold.

In the episode, the remaining three celebrities started their fight for the crown with a brand new performance each.

After every song, the panel gave their opinions on both the performance and their best guesses on who was behind the mask.

Then after all the performances the studio audience voted for their favourite where Robin received the fewest votes. He was therefore eliminated and removed his mask to reveal his identity as JLS star Aston Merrygold.

Ne-Yo was Badger

And Robin was JLS star Aston Merrygold

The remaining two masked singers - Badger and Sausage - returned to sing again before another audience vote.

With the most votes, Sausage was crowned the winner and revealed as singer Joss Stone.

Runner up Badger was also unmasked with his true identity confirmed to be singer Ne-Yo.

The Masked Singer UK 2021 results

Recap the full results from the series below...

Saturday 26 December: Episode 1: Alien - Sophie Ellis-Bextor left the competition.​

Saturday 02 January: Episode 2: Seahorse - Mel B left the competition.​

Saturday 09 January: Episode 3: Swan - Martine McCutcheon left the competition.​

Saturday 16 January: Episode 4: Grandfather Clock - Glenn Hoddle left the competition.​

Saturday 23 January: Episode 5: Bush Baby - John Thomson left the competition.​

Saturday 30 January: Episode 6: Blob - Sir Lenny Henry and Viking - Morten Harket left the competition.​

Sir Lenny Henry as Blob

Saturday 06 February: Episode 7: Dragon - Sue Perkins and Harlequin - Gabrielle left the competition.​

Saturday 13 February: Episode 8: Robin - Aston Merrygold (Third place); Badger - Ne-Yo (Second place); Sausage - Joss Stone (WINNER).

The Masked Singer has reportedly already been renewed for a third series.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.