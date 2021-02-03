Nicola Roberts is to return to The Masked Singer for the 2021 final.

The Masked Singer second season is airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The mystery singing competition sees celebrities compete to put on a standout music performance while their identities are secret behind elaborate masks and costumes.

The Masked Singer UK series 2 is hosted by Joel Dommett alongside celebrity sleuths Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

They'll be joined by a special guest judge for the grand final, with last year's champion Nicola Roberts making a comeback.

Girls Aloud star Nicola performed as Queen Bee on the show in 2020, becoming the first ever champion of The Masked Singer UK.

A source shared with the Daily Star newspaper: "Nicola knows what it’s like to perform inside one of the costumes and try to keep the panel guessing.

"And she knows better than anyone what the contestants are thinking. Producers were hoping that would mean she could approach the game from a different angle and come up with some good guesses."

The Masked Singer UK series 2 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Those currently left on the show are Badger, Harlequin, Robin, Dragon and Sausage.

Saturday night will see them all perform once more for the panel, which will feature guest judge Matt Lucas.

TWO more will be eliminated in this weekend's semi-final, taking off their masks to reveal their true identity.

It'll leave the three acts going forward to the grand final later this month where the winner will be crowned.

You can watch the show online via the ITV Hub.

This year there is also new spin-off show The Masked Singer: Unmasked on the ITV Hub and ITV2.