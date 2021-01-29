Noel Fielding won't host new Celebrity Great British Bake Off specials

Noel Fielding is to miss the next series of Celebrity Great British Bake Off.

Matt Lucas will host the upcoming specials alone with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Noel took a break from the show to go on paternity leave following the birth of his second child last year when the episodes were filmed.

The new series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air this Spring on Channel 4.

Twenty famous faces, from the worlds of entertainment, sport, music and film, will roll up their sleeves and switch on their mixers to do their bit in the fight against cancer.

The stars lining their baking tins in the Bake Off tent include BAFTA winning and Golden Globe nominated actor James McAvoy, actress Daisy Ridley, double Olympic Champion, Dame Kelly Holmes and actor and comedian John Bishop.

Also on the line up are documentary maker and author Stacey Dooley, comedian and presenter Tom Allen and comedian, author, screenwriter and television presenter David Baddiel.

They're joined by Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, internet celebrity KSI,TV presenter and Paralympian Ade Adepitan MBE, author and broadcaster Philippa Perry, broadcaster Nick Grimshaw, comedian Rob Beckett and singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke.

Completing the cast are TV personality Anneka Rice, actor Reece Shearsmith, musician Dizzee Rascal, multi-platinum selling artist, Anne-Marie, singer-songwriter Nadine Coyle and comedian, writer, presenter and actress Katherine Ryan

Each episode will see four celebrities battle it out over three challenges – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper – showing off their baking prowess in a bid to be awarded the coveted Star Baker apron.

As always, the show will air in support of Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving research.

To get involved donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk.

You can watch past episodes online on All 4.

