Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021 has arrived on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part and results so far.
Ten celebrities are battling it out to be crowned the first ever Celebrity Best Home Cook.
Over the weeks they will face a comprehensive range of culinary challenges, from fabulous feasts to the nation's favourite dishes, and all things in between.
The trio of judges putting them through their culinary paces are the queen of home cooking Dame Mary Berry, Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett and fruit & veg expert Chris Bavin. On hand. with plenty of socially-distanced support and encouragement, is presenter Claudia Winkleman, who hosts with her usual dose of wit and warmth.
Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021 contestants and results so far
Ferne McCann - reality TV star
Ed Balls - Broadcaster and former Shadow Chancellor
Ruth Madeley - Don’t Take My Baby and Years And Years actor
Tom Read Wilson - Celebs Go Dating
Shobna Gulati - Coronation Street and Doctor Who actor
Karim Zeroual - CBBC presenter and Strictly contestant
Rachel Johnson - Journalist and presenter
Ed Byrne - Comedian and presenter
ELIMINATED Gareth Thomas - Former Welsh rugby captain
ELIMINATED Desiree Burch - Comedian and writer
Each episode starts with the remaining contestants facing two challenges, starting with Mary’s Ultimate round, where the contestants produce their tried and tested food for special occasions.
Up next is Chris’s incredibly difficult Rustle Up challenge - they'll be given one key ingredient and one hour to create a mid-week masterpiece.
Those who haven’t impressed enough at this point will find themselves taking part in Angela’s dreaded Eliminator challenge where the judges will decide which one cook will be sent home.
Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021 airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 9PM on BBC One.
Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.