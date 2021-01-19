First Dates is back for a brand new series on Channel 4 for 2021 - here's all you need to know.

Maître d’ Fred Sirieix returns with Series 16 of First Dates which will film in a new restaurant in Manchester.

The new series will welcome a new cast of staff who join some returning familiar faces at the new venue.

First Dates 2021 begins on Tuesday, 19 January at 10PM on Channel 4.

First Dates 2021 staff

Daniella

Daniella in Manchester

From: Manchester

Instagram username: @daniellakalita

New waitress Daniella is joining the First Dates team for 2021. Having worked in in the hospitality industry for years, she says of joining the show: "Fred’s great, he’s so funny but you can tell he’s totally invested in the dates. I've had such an amazing time with him and the team."

David

David in Manchester

From: Liverpool

Instagram username: @davidmarcsuk

David is a new waiter at the First Dates restaurant who has previously worked as a host for The Ivy in London. Having studied fashion design at University, he's currently working on launching his own fashion brand.

He says of joining the series: "I think it is a great opportunity to show the viewing public how friendly and fab we are."

Fiona Beck

Fiona

From: Huddersfield

Instagram username: @fifibeck

Fiona has lived in Manchester for the past six years and will join the show as a new bartender. As well as previous work in bars & restaurants, Fiona has worked as a model and has a career in advertising

She says of joining the show: "It's fab that the series has moved to Manchester, it's such a vibrant city and I think one of the best in the UK… but then maybe I'm biased being a northerner."

Cici Coleman

Cici in new Manchester Restaurant

From: Oxford

Instagram username: @cici_coleman_

Waitress Cici is back for First Dates' new series. As well as her work on the Channel 4 show, Cici is a successful actress with roles on movies including Red Butterfly and Essex Vendetta. Cici has also appeared on other TV shows such as All Star Driving Schooll

Merlin Griffiths

Merlin in new Manchester Restaurant

From: Cheltenham

Instagram username: @davidmarcsuk

Merlin is back behind the bar for First Dates in 2021. A bartender and mixologist for more than 20 years, Merlin is a regular not only on the Channel 4 dating show but also James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV.

Grant Urquhart

Grant

From: York

Instagram username: @granturquhart

After waiting tables around York, Grant joined the First Dates staff after moving to London to study. As well as his work on First Dates, Grant has also appeared on stage in shows including Just So and Godspell.

Fred Sirieix

Fred In Manchester Restaurant

From: Limoges, France/London

Instagram username: @fred_sirieix

Fred Sirieix has been in charge of the First Dates restaurant since the show started in 2013. After growing up in France - where he worked in a Michelin-starred restaurant - Fred moved to London where he was general manager of Galvin at Windows in Mayfair.

As well as his work on First Dates, Fred has appeared on a number of other TV shows including his ITV road trips with Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo.

Watch First Dates on TV and online

The new series of First Dates airs from Tuesday, 19 January at 19PM on Channel 4.

You can watch past series and episodes online via the All 4 player here.

First Dates first started in 2013 with a one-off series of six episodes.

Since then, the show has aired 14 full series to date with over 100 episodes available to catch up. There have also been celebrity spin-offs as well as Christmas and Valentines Day specials.

Picture: Channel 4