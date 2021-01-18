Glenn Hoddle has spilled all about her time on The Masked Singer.

The new series of The Masked Singer continued on Saturday on ITV and footballer and manager Glenn Hoddle was the fourth singer to be unmasked as Grandfather Clock.

The latest show saw five characters performing for the second time as Grandfather Clock, Blob, Viking, Bush Baby and Harlequin all took to the stage.

After all had performed, it was Viking and Grandfather Clock that found themselves in the bottom two with Grandfather Clock the next character to ‘take it off,’ revealing Glenn Hoddle.

On signing up for the show, Glenn said: "I’ve always had a passion for singing and I wanted to give it a go (again). When this came along which was too good to say no to."

He revealed keeping everything a secret was "incredibly tough", admitting: "I wanted to share the news with my children and grandchildren as I knew they’d love it. I’ve had to bite my tongue on a few occasions."

Describing filming as "very surreal", Glenn continued: "Walking around and not being able to say thank you to someone if they held a door open or hi as you walk past someone in the corridor.

"I’ve never experienced anything like this before and not sure I will again."

Speaking about his Grandfather Clock costume, Glenn shared: "The attention to detail was fantastic and couldn’t believe the how good it was.

"It was a little restrictive, so I wasn’t able to move as freely as I would have liked for a song or two but it was amazing.

"I was fully involved throughout the process and had a couple of options but just felt this was perfect, especially when I saw the costume close up."

Although he thought some of the clues were "a little too easy", Glenn went on to say of the panel's guesses and comments: "I have met one or two of them in the past and they were all very kind about my performances and they were so close!

"I think they might even have mentioned my name in the overall discussions, but no one actually guessed it, so I guess the clues wasn’t too obvious after all."

Glenn confessed he was "gutted" to have left the competition.

He added: "I had some great songs lined up if I was able to continue but overall I loved the experience and just happy to have taken part."

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights at 7PM on ITV.

