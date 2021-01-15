The Cabins: Meet new couples Jordan & Eden and Ashleigh & Stuart

Two new pairs enter The Cabins on ITV2 tonight to start a 24 hour date.

In this evening's episode at 9PM, two new couples check in to The Cabins.

Advertisements

In Otter's pocket are 23-year-old trainee hairdresser Ashleigh from Bristol and 24-year-old land buyer Stuart from Devon.

Smiley new arrival Ashleigh says ahead of her entrance into the cabin: “People are so shocked when I tell them I’ve grown up on a farm – love a pint of cider, out with the cows, in the mud, looks are deceiving, I do get down and dirty. If a man can horse ride I think that’s so attractive.

Ashleigh and Stewart have dinner.

“I think a lot of guys are probably like, woah! Everyone needs an Ashleigh in their lives.”

And Ashleigh’s luck seems to be in as her date Stuart says: “I grew up on a farm in north Devon. I absolutely love going back to the farm, chucking my wellies on, just getting on with it, helping out.”

He adds: “I wouldn’t say I was cocky. I sit fairly close to the boundary. You’ve got to back yourself 100% otherwise how is someone else going to love you?”

When the pair meet, Stuart has brought her flowers. While Ashleigh has gone down a more unique route on the gift front.

Advertisements

Unaware at first of his farming background, Ashleigh asks: “Are you a city boy? Do you own a pair of wellies already? I bought you some. I bought a big pair, wishful thinking, [you know] what they say when men have big feet?”

Explaining the gift she says: “I live on a farm. I can see what you’re going to look like if you visit.”

Ashleigh and Stuart in the hot tub.

Later the pair dress up for dinner and realise that because, unlike in a restaurant, they won’t be overheard by fellow diners, they can ask more telling questions.

Ashleigh cheekily asks: “Are you a relationship man or are you a bit of a f*** boy?”

Stuart laughs: “Why would I be here [if I was]?”

Then in the hot tub the pair confess that they feel like they’ve very quickly got comfortable with each other. As they opt to share a bed, is a goodnight kiss on the cards for this duo?

Over in Stag's Mount we meet 21-year-old social media marketer Jordan from Epsom and 21-year-old professional dancer Eden from Buckinghamshire.

Jordan says before heading into the cabin: “I’ve never had a girlfriend. Haven’t ever really found anyone I want to be in a relationship with. I’ve been told so many times I’m too nice. I’d rather be single my whole life than change to not be a nice person. But apparently that’s not what girls want.

Eden

“This 100% will be my first ever date. I’ve never had a date before and I’m really excited for it.”

Meanwhile, dancer and dance teacher Eden says: “I started dancing when I was 2. It really brought out my confidence. The most common misconception of dancers would be that they’re attention seeking. That’s definitely not true."

Advertisements

She adds: “I like the idea of being with someone creative but also really funny and fit.”

When they meet Jordan admits he’s been nervous, while Eden says she’s been really excited about their date.

As talk soon turns to their dating history, Jordan shares: “Urm, I wouldn’t say I’ve been on a proper date. For no reason. It’s not like I’m really anti-social. I just haven’t. I’ve not really ever been worried about it. I knew it was something that would happen at some point.”

‘Jordan Ramsay’ in the kitchen.

Later after Jordan impresses her with his ‘Jordan Ramsay’ skills in the kitchen, as well as playing her a bit of his own music (a Christmas song no less), Eden says: “I’ve been pleasantly surprised. You’re not like someone I’ve met before. You’re very much about compromise.”

But when Eden confesses she’s used to men trying a bit harder with her, is there enough here to take this beyond the first 24-hours?

Advertisements

The Cabins continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and is available to catch up on the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV