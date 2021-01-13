Celebs Go Dating 2021 is returning for a new series - when does it start on TV and who's on the cast?

The new season has a new title, Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion with the show airing from a swanky new home.

The new 2021 Celebs Go Dating cast includes Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry, Love Island's Curtis Pritchard and actor and Strictly Come Dancing star Karim Zeroual

They're joined by former Hollyoaks and Coronation Street actor Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Made in Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann, Internationally renowned DJ Tom Zanetti and Ibiza’s King of Ocean Beach Wayne Lineker.

When does Celebs Go Dating start?

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion begins on Monday, January 25 on E4.

The series will air Monday-Fridays at 9PM.

Alongside the new cast of celebs, the show will welcome back dating experts Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson as well as Tom Read-Wilson, the agency’s Junior Client Coordinator.

The celebs and their potential matches all bed down together in one very plush mansion.

In the first episode the men are thrown into the action straightaway at the very first Mansion Mixer, while the girls watch on. But there's difficult decisions to be made as the agents reveal just six single girls can be invited to move into the Mansion...

Watch Celebs Go Dating online

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes of Celebs Go Dating live as they air via the All 4 E4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All 4 Celebs Go Dating page.

You can also catch up on past series - currently all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to watch online up for free (for UK viewers) via All4.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

Picture: Lime Pictures