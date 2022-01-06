Celebs Go Dating 2022 is returning for a new series - when does it start on TV and who's on the cast?

The new season will welcome us into the new year with a brand new line up of celebrity singletons.

The new 2022 Celebs Go Dating cast includes telly Presenter Ulrika Jonsson, rapper and Five singer Abz Love, TOWIE star Chloe Brockett and Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire.

Joining them are Married At First Sight Australia's Jessika Power, Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna, Married at First Sight UK’s Nikita Jasmine and Apprentice star Ryan-Mark Parsons.

When does Celebs Go Dating start?

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion begins on Monday, 17 January on E4.

The series will air week nights at 9PM.

The reality series follows celebs on dates with members of the public as they hunt for their perfect match.

Alongside the new cast of celebs, the show will welcome back dating experts Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson as well as Tom Read-Wilson, the agency’s Junior Client Coordinator.

The team will be on hand to help guide the celebs towards lasting love.

Watch Celebs Go Dating online

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes of Celebs Go Dating live as they air via the All 4 E4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All 4 Celebs Go Dating page.

You can also catch up on past series - currently all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to watch online up for free (for UK viewers) via All4.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

Picture: Lime Pictures