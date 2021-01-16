The Masked Singer recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from week 4

Here's a full recap of this week's episode (16 January) of The Masked Singer UK with all the performances and reveal.

Season 2 of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV each Saturday.

Across 8 episodes a fresh cast of 12 celebrities will be performing all while keeping their identity a secret behind elaborate masks and costumes.

A line up of celebrity sleuths - presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan and TV personality Jonathan Ross - will be trying to work out who is behind the mask each episode.

In episode 4 this weekend, five contestants performed before one more was unmasked.

Watch all the performances and fourth reveal below...

Grandfather Clock

Grandfather Clock performed You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra.

Harlequin

Harlequin performed Smile by Nat King Cole.

Bush Baby

Bush Baby performed Elvis Presley Vs. JXL's A Little Less Conversation.

Viking

Viking performed Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar.

Blob

Blob performed Cameo's Word Up!.

Viking and Grandfather Clock face off!

After all five had performed, the studio audience voted for their favourites with Viking and Grandfather Clock in the bottom two. They then returned to sing again and face off. Grandfather Clock performed Can’t Smile Without You by Barry Manilow while Viking sang Crazy by Seal.

Grandfather Clock is revealed!

The judges decided between Viking and Grandfather Clock who should stay in the competition and who should be unmasked. They saved Viking, leaving Grandfather Clock to be unmasked as former Swindon & England footballer and manager Glenn Hoddle.

